Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe Full Story

Alexander Vindman has reached out to Army about his family's safety amid attacks by Trump and GOP lawmakers

Article Image

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was on the controversial call between Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine, says he privately reported the conversation out of a "sense of duty"

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Browne, CNN

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official testifying publicly as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, has reached out to the US Army about the security of his family as he comes under repeated attack by Trump and his allies.

The Army has had conversations with Vindman about the security of his family, a US defense official told CNN. These conversations were initiated at the request of the Vindmans, the source said. As of now, the Army does not believe there is an imminent security threat against the decorated veteran, the defense official said.

Vindman testified before congressional lawmakers on Tuesday, telling them that Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on a July call was "inappropriate," and he knew "without hesitation" that he had to report it. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden in Ukraine.

"It is improper for the President of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a US citizen and political opponent," Vindman said in his opening remarks on the third day of public impeachment hearings.

'My family's safety'

In his opening remarks, the Iraq War veteran touched on the safety of his family as he expressed gratitude that his father had made the decision to emigrate to the US from Soviet Union.

"I'm grateful to my father's -- for my father's brave act of hope 40 years ago and for the privilege of being an American citizen and public servant, where I can live free and -- free of fear for mine and my family's safety," Vindman said.

Vindman had been on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after which Vindman reported his concerns to an NSC lawyer. Vindman's closed-door testimony to the House committee about those events sparked a slew of attacks.

The President has taken to Twitter to denounce Vindman, who was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq, as a "Never Trumper." Vindman has also faced numerous attacks from Trump's allies, and had his judgment questioned by other White House officials.

The defense official said that because of the concerns Vindman and his family have expressed, the Army is taking steps it would normally pursue in these situations, coordinating with local law enforcement and checking the Vindmans' computers.

The defense official told CNN there has been no serious consideration of moving the family yet, but said that in theory the Army would take such a step if the security situation merited it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain Possible Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 45

Image

Pulmonary health rehab at Westminster Village

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Health department launches teen anti-vaping media campaign

Image

How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input

Image

Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA

Image

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway

Image

Operation Christmas Child began Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook