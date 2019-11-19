Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Is Joe Biden actually underrated now?

Article Image

A new poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg struggling to gain support from black voters in South Carolina.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 5:00 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 5:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

It's popular -- particularly on Twitter! -- to blast former Vice President Joe Biden and declare his presidential hopes dead. And given his poor fundraising through the end of September and his, uh, middling debate performances, there are some real facts behind that perception.

But one of the under-told storylines of the 2020 campaign to date is that despite the defeatist conventional wisdom, the support for the former vice president has -- and continues -- to show surprising resilience. That's especially true of Biden's support among African Americans, a critical voting bloc in a Democratic presidential primary.

Two polls released Monday out of South Carolina tell that story. In a Quinnipiac University poll, Biden is at 33% with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts a distant second at 13%. A University of North Florida poll showed much the same -- Biden at 36% with Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont lagging well behind at 10% each.

Among black voters in the Quinnipiac poll, Biden took 44% to 10% for Sanders and just 8% for Warren. (South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received less than 1% of the black vote in South Carolina in the new Q poll. Ouch.)

Of the UNF poll, Dr. Michael Binder, faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab, said: "Buoyed by his support among African American voters, Biden has an established lead far above the other contenders in South Carolina."

Biden's lasting strength in South Carolina and with black voters is mirrored in his improving performance in national 2020 polling as well. Biden was in danger of losing his edge over Warren in national 2020 surveys as recently as a few weeks ago. Now? He averages more than 7 points over Warren, according to the polling database maintained by Real Clear Politics.

To be clear: Biden is still not where he wants to be in Iowa or New Hampshire. And his fundraising needs to get drastically better. But his continued strength in South Carolina -- and the persistence of support from black voters even amid online predictions of his imminent demise -- suggest that Biden may have more strengths than he is getting credit for at the moment.

The Point: Biden isn't the freshest face in the race. He's not the most liberal. He's not the most eloquent. But he may well have the deepest reservoir of support among the key bloc of voters who have decided the identity of the last two Democratic presidential nominees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain Possible Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

U.S. Senators hononr Senator Richard G. Lugar with warship in his name

Image

Appreciation luncheon for election workers

Image

Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Hey Kevin Nov 18

Image

Therapy dog comes to Oblong schools

Image

Sullivan Middle School students learn CPR

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Pascal Makes a Difference

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook