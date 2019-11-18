Clear

Massachusetts man charged after 5-year-old son brings cocaine to school

Article Image

A Massachusetts man pleaded not guilty to drug possession and reckless child endangerment charges after his 5-year-old son brought cocaine to school.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A Massachusetts man pleaded not guilty Friday to drug possession and reckless child endangerment charges after his 5-year-old son brought cocaine to school.

Holyoke police said the boy ingested the cocaine, was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, according to CNN affiliate WGGB-TV. Benny Garcia, 29, the child's father, is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday to determine whether he will continue being held pending a trial.

CNN has reached out to Garcia's lawyers but has not heard back.

The kindergartner at H.B. Lawrence Elementary School last week was showing his friends a drug-filled plastic baggie stamped with his favorite superheroes, according to a letter from the school principal, Catherine Hourihan, to parents.

"The kindergarten student told the teacher that when he eats or tastes the powder, he turns into Superman," said Matthew Green, Hampden County assistant district attorney, in court video from WGGB.

Hourihan's letter states she immediately called an ambulance and police after teachers notified her of their discovery.

"Proper steps have been taken to ensure the future well-being of the child," the letter read. "Please know that we always put student safety first and work collaboratively with families and police to ensure a supportive learning environment. In this case, the safety of students and staff was never compromised."

The boy told officials he got the drugs from the living room in his home, Green said.

When police went to the child's home they found Garcia sleeping, WGGB reported.

"They located 38 individual clear plastic baggies of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. They also located two more bags of the heroin," Green said.

Garcia is already on bail for a 2018 drug case, WGGB reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Drizzle & Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Appreciation luncheon for election workers

Image

Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Hey Kevin Nov 18

Image

Therapy dog comes to Oblong schools

Image

Sullivan Middle School students learn CPR

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Pascal Makes a Difference

Image

Monday Night: Cloudy, sprinkles possible. Low: 35

Image

'You never get it out of your mind,' father speaks out on 31st anniversary of his daughter's murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook