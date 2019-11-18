The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House's general counsel said in federal court Monday.
"Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?" House general counsel Douglas Letter told the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit about why the House now needs access to grand jury material Mueller collected in his investigation.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- House investigating whether Trump lied to Mueller
- Trump's carefully constructed house of lies
- Mueller: Manafort lied about major issues
- Starr says Mueller should investigate whether Trump lied over firing attempt
- Schiff: Trump lied about Russia
- Tapper: White House misled, lied to us
- Manafort lied after pleading guilty, Mueller's team says
- Trump says Sessions should stop Mueller investigation
- Trump: Wolff book is full of lies
- How Justin Trudeau copes with Trump lies