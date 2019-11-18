Clear

10,000 mourners honor the teens killed in the Santa Clarita school shooting

Article Image

CNN's Alisyn Camerota talks with Saugus High School students Jaimee Roeschke and Madi Roeschke about the school shooting they endured. The Roeschke sisters heard gunshots and hid in a classroom while a 16-year-old student killed two classmates and wounded three others at Saugus High School before shooting himself in Santa Clarita, California.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Thousands of Californians united in grief Sunday night to remember the young victims of the Saugus High School shooting.

Many wore matching jerseys that read "S Strong," a declaration of resilience after the Thursday's attack that killed Grace Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14.

More than 10,000 mourners gathered at the vigil at Central Park in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Grace's brother, Riley Muehlberger, broke down as he told the crowd about his "gorgeous, radiant, angelic, caring, intelligent and energetic" sister.

"I watched you grow more and more every day," he said.

"My favorite about you, Gracie, was how funny you were. You were always able to put a smile on my face, and that's one of the things I'll miss the most," he said.

"Thank you for being the best sister ever. I wouldn't want anyone else. Until I see you again, I love you, Gracie."

Mourners also grieved the death of Dominic, who was a member of the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC).

"The school shooter took away one of my friends," Andrew Gardetto said, according to CNN affiliate KTLA. "He injured me, he injured many people and he traumatized the entire school and community."

Authorities said the gunman, Nathaniel Berhow, took a .45-caliber pistol from his backpack at the quad area of the high school, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Investigators said he appeared to fire at random before shooting himself on his 16th birthday. He died the next day.

The motive for the attack remains a mystery.

"There's nothing really that stands out (with the suspect). He wasn't a loner. Wasn't socially awkward. Was involved in student activities. Student athlete," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

"This is kind of out of the blue, shocking pretty much everyone who knew him."

There appears to be no connection between the shooter and the victims other than all were students.

Saugus High School had an active shooter drill just a few weeks ago, the sheriff said. The faculty and students did exactly as they were trained, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Mostly cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 43

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

ISU vs. Ball State MBB

Image

Masterworks Chorale Series

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Vigil held for boy hit and killed in accident

Image

Homeless in the cold

Image

Operation Vanguard looks to become non-profit

Image

Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village

Image

Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook