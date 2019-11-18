Clear

At least 10 people were shot, 4 fatally, at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California

At least 10 people were shot and four of them were killed at a football watch party in Fresno, California on Sunday night.

A group of family and friends were gathered in a backyard Sunday to watch a football game when a gunman walked up and began shooting, killing four people and wounding six others, according to authorities in Fresno, California.

About 35 to 40 people were at the house, including several children, when the suspect -- who remains on the loose -- started shooting into the crowd, according to police.

First-responders arrived at the home around 8 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls and found "three people down" and several suffering gunshot wounds, Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid told reporters. Officers immediately began performing CPR.

There was no immediate indication the suspect knew the victims, according to Reid.

The four men who died were between the ages of 25 and 30, according to Reid. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Five additional victims were taken to CRMC with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Reid said. One other man was taken to a different hospital where he is being treated for a graze wound.

"My heart goes out to the families that are victims of this senseless violence," Reid said. "We are going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice."

No suspect information or suspect vehicle descriptions were available, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at an earlier briefing.

Police are going door-to-door looking for surveillance footage that could help the investigation and witnesses who may have information on the suspect, according to Dooley.

There was no history of calls for service at the home where the shooting took place, Reid said.

This is a developing story. More to come.

