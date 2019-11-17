Clear

New details emerge about a Boston Marathon bomber's alleged participation in a 2011 triple homicide

Article Image

From the moment two bombs exploded on the Boston Marathon finish line, authorities were in a race to find those responsible. It was a manhunt that ultimately led to a city on lockdown, with police going door-to-door in search of a suspect, later to be found hiding on a boat in a backyard.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph and Steve Almasy, CNN

Details about a gruesome triple homicide at a Massachusetts residence in 2011 that a friend of Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev said they took part in were revealed this week in federal court documents.

The documents were filed Wednesday in connection with a pending appeal by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Tamerlan's younger brother and Boston bombing co-conspirator, of his conviction and death sentence. Oral arguments are scheduled to begin December 12.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev's friend, Ibragim Todashev, who was shot and killed during the 2013 interview with law enforcement, described the killings, which occurred about two years before the bombings, in the new court documents.

While being questioned on May 21, 2013 — about a month after the Boston Marathon attack — Todashev said he and Tsarnaev bound, beat and slit the throats of three young men in the Massachusetts city of Waltham, according to a heavily redacted FBI affidavit filed Wednesday.

"He said that he and Tamerlan had agreed initially just to rob the victims," the FBI special agent, whose name is blacked out, says in the affidavit.

Tsarnaev brandished a gun to gain entrance to the home, and the pair stole several thousand dollars from the residence before Tsarnaev "decided that they would eliminate any witnesses to the crime," Todashev said, according to the document.

The affidavit says that Todashev added that he and Tsarnaev tried to clean the crime scene for more than an hour "in order to remove traces of their fingerprints and other identifying details."

Todashev was shot and killed during the interview at his Florida apartment. The FBI and a Florida investigator each said the shooting was justified because Todashev allegedly tried to attack the FBI agent.

Todashev's account documented in the FBI affidavit sheds light on Tsarnaev's alleged criminal history and use of violence years before he and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev set off two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April 2013, killing three people and injuring more than 260 people.

The bombings sparked a manhunt that shut down the city for days and the brothers later killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer. After they stole an SUV that night, the two were chased by police.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in an explosive firefight with police in nearby Watertown. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was arrested a day later and convicted for his role in the bombings. He was sentenced to death in 2015.

The investigation into the Waltham murders is still open, Meghan Fox, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex County District Attorney told CNN on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
AM Sunshine with increasing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village

Image

Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser

Image

Death Penalty Resistance forum planned

Image

Utility Scam Awareness Week

Image

Home improvement scam

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Nike Cross Regionals

Image

Purdue vs Chicago State

Image

Vin Lin vs Mater Dei

Image

Castle vs THS GBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook