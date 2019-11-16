Clear

Two Arkansas chemistry professors arrested for allegedly making meth

Article Image

Two Arkansas chemistry professors have been arrested and accused of making methamphetamine, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department. CNN affiliate KATV reports.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Two Arkansas chemistry professors have been arrested and accused of making methamphetamine, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department. And no, neither of them is named Walter White.

Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, both associate professors of chemistry at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, were taken into custody Friday afternoon, the sheriff's department said in a news release. They face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

A university science center was closed October 8 after someone reported a chemical odor, Tina Hall, the university's associate vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement.

The building was reopened October 29 after the on-call environmental service completed remediation work that included air filtering systems and temporarily removed some windows to help ventilation, Hall said.

Hall would not elaborate on what was found following the report of a chemical odor, nor would she confirm whether the professors were suspected of making meth inside the school.

Bateman, 45, and Rowland, 40, are both on administrative leave that started October 11, Hall said.

CNN was unable to reach Bateman and Rowland for comment Saturday.

Both are expected to appear in Clark County District Court once a formal charging decision is made by the prosecutor, the sheriff's department said. The investigation is ongoing.

Walter White was the lead character in AMC's "Breaking Bad," which aired from 2008 to 2013. The show told the story of White, a high school chemistry professor portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who turned to manufacturing crystal meth to secure his family's financial future after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold tonight with a few clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Fall Classic

Image

GSKP karaoke contest

Image

Garfield Gall Fundraiser

Image

Rose-Hulman math competition

Image

Family responds after boy is hit and killed

Image

1 person injured in 8 car pile-up

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook