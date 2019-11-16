Clear

Kanye West performed a surprise concert for inmates at Houston jail

Article Image

Along with his choir, the rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited the Harris County Jail in Houston. West told the audience his visit was "a mission, not a show."

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Kanye West left inmates in tears when he performed a surprise concert at the Harris County jail in Houston, Texas.

The Grammy award-winning rapper and his choir performed songs from his gospel album "Jesus is King" on Friday as inmates waved their hands and knelt in prayer.

West said his visit was "a mission, not a show," according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

West performed for more than 200 male inmates before using an underground tunnel to access a separate jail to perform for a smaller crowd of women inmates, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"Say what you want about the man," said Jason Spencer, a public affairs director for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "But Kanye West and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Saturday that it would be "great if other artists followed Kanye's lead."

"What Kanye West does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative," Abbott said. "Saving one soul at a time. Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier [because] of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes."

West is scheduled to speak with Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday. He will hold his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church later that evening,

