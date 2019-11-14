Clear

Lawyer says Trump budget official will testify in impeachment inquiry if subpoenaed

Article Image

CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Sara Murray, CNN

A career attorney for the Office of Management and Budget plans to testify behind closed doors for the impeachment inquiry should he receive a subpoena, his attorney told CNN on Thursday.

Mark Sandy, who has worked for the Office of Management and Budget for both Republican and Democratic presidents, is scheduled for testimony on Saturday.

"If he is subpoenaed he will appear for the deposition," said Barbara "Biz" Van Gelder, his attorney.

It would be the first time an official from the agency, which was responsible for releasing the security aid for Ukraine, would testify in the impeachment inquiry after multiple other officials ignored subpoenas. The security aid for Ukraine is at the center of the impeachment probe, as multiple officials have reported the aid was blocked to get Ukraine to take up investigations that would have benefited President Donald Trump's domestic political agenda.

Van Gelder said Sandy has not received a subpoena yet. The common practice so far during the impeachment inquiry has been that the House committees deliver the subpoena on the morning of the day of scheduled testimony.

The Washington Post first reported Sandy was expected to appear.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Alumni group looks to expand Garfield High School memorial

Image

Rose-Hulman finds a new use for an old property

Image

Vincennes Main Street

Image

Lavern Gibson Course to host Nike Cross Regionals Midwest

Image

Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak

Image

West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritat

Image

Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley