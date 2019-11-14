Clear

Bill Clinton says Trump can work with Democrats during impeachment probe -- especially on guns

Former President Bill Clinton reacts to the shooting at Saugus High School in California and urged President Donald Trump and Congress to work together on solving gun violence.

Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday said the House Democrats' impeachment probe should not prevent President Donald Trump from working with Democrats on issues such as gun control.

His comments came hours after a deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. He told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" that it is an opportunity for Trump and Congress to work together. Trump has asserted that he cannot work with Democrats while the impeachment inquiry is taking place

"Look, you got hired to do a job. You don't get to -- every day's an opportunity to make something good happen," Clinton said. "And I would say, 'I've got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry and they should just have at it. Meanwhile, I'm going to work for the American people.' That's what I would do."

Clinton, who was impeached by a Republican-controlled House in 1998 on charges of obstruction of justice and lying under oath, called Attorney General William Barr's Wednesday comments that gun control measures have been "sidetracked" because of the impeachment inquiry an "excuse."

Clinton said gun control is an obvious area where Trump could work with Democrats.

"He did indicate a couple times he would go along with this and then obviously the gun lobby got a hold of him and pulled him back, but at some point denial is no longer an option and the Congress is basically in denial of the consequences of doing nothing," Clinton said.

The former President said the shooting in California is another deadly example of the consequences of inaction in Washington.

"We ought to try to put this beyond politics and think about these kids' lives," he said. "I mean, you know, we can all talk about sympathy and talk about mental health, although mental health in Americans is no worse than other major countries, but this is an opportunity for us to do something responsible, and to do it together."

