Clear
BREAKING NEWS West Vigo Elementary School evacuated after some students developed coughing, eye irritation Full Story

1 dead, several wounded in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. A suspect is in custody

Article Image

CNN affiliate KTLA speaks with two students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, who describe the moments immediately after a shooter opened fire.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A male student opened fire at just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at a Southern California high school, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding four others, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters .

The suspected shooter, who turned 16 on Thursday, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Officials said he is in grave condition.

The shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita began before classes started, officials said, sending some students streaming out of the building as others hid.

Of the six patients taken to hospitals, one has died and two are in critical condition, officials said.

Emergency workers took several people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people walked out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

Officials shepherded students to nearby Central Park, where parents were told to meet them.

Details about how the suspect was caught or why the suspect went to a hospital weren't immediately available.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes before the start of school, according to Hannah de Caussin, whose daughter attends Saugus.

Some students fled, and others hid

Some students fled the building immediately, and others took cover inside rooms, another student told CNN affiliate KTLA.

"It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang," the girl said after leaving the building.

Students are trained to take cover in classrooms, but she and some others ran out because they thought the shooter was near where they would have hidden, she said.

"We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could," she said.

"We were texting all our friends and making sure they were safe. They said they were hiding and they were scared. It scared us because they're our friends and we didn't want anything bad to happen to them."

Another student, Brooklyn Moreno, told CNN affiliate KCBS that she was waiting for a bell to ring to signal her first class when she heard the first shot.

"Everyone thought it was a balloon, and it got really quiet. And then two more shots, and then everyone just ran out of the school," said Brooklyn, who added that she ran across a street to someone's house until someone came to pick her up.

Grandfather: Students ran down my street screaming

Larry Everhart, a grandfather of a Saugus High student, told KCBS that he was leaving his house to get coffee when he saw students running down his street screaming.

"They were saying, 'Can I come in your house?' It was about 20 of them. I wanted to make sure they were safe, so I got them in there," he said.

School officials are sending students to Central Park, where parents should meet them, the district said.

Everhart's neighbor, a police officer, eventually told him he could go to the park, where he found his granddaughter safe.

"My granddaughter threw her arms around me and was hugging me, and I was just so happy she was still alive," he said.

Rumors of online threats are being investigated

Investigators will check rumors that the suspect may have posted threats on social media, county Undersheriff Tim Murakami said on Twitter.

"If you ever learn of posted threats please notify us ASAP," Murakami wrote.

All schools in Santa Clarita's William S. Hart school district were temporarily locked down as a precaution, but the restrictions were later lifted, the district said.

Saugus High School, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, has about 2,400 students, according to the district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted