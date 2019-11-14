Clear

1 dead, several others injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. A suspect is in custody

Article Image

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspected shooter in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Jason Hanna, CNN

Someone opened fire at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita shortly before classes began Thursday morning, officials said, killing one person and injuring several others, and sending some students streaming out of the building as others hid.

A suspect in the shooting at Saugus High School is in custody and is being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

Details about how the suspect was captured weren't immediately available.

Authorities had been looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the sheriff's department said on Twitter. The suspect is believed to be a student at the school, Villanueva told CNN affiliate KABC.

Six patients -- three in critical condition -- have been taken to hospitals, officials at the facilities said. At least five were shot, a sheriff's department official said.

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people walked out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes before the start of school, according to Hannah de Caussin, whose daughter attends Saugus.

Some students fled the building immediately, and others took cover inside rooms, another student told CNN affiliate KTLA.

"It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang," the student, a girl, told CNN affiliate KTLA, after leaving the building.

Students are trained to take cover in classrooms, but she and some others ran out because they thought the shooter was near where they would have hidden, she said.

"We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could," she said.

"We were texting all our friends and making sure they were safe. They said they were hiding and they were scared. It scared us because they're our friends and we didn't want anything bad to happen to them."

All schools in Santa Clarita's William S. Hart school district were temporarily locked down as a precaution, but the restrictions were lifted at all but Saugus and Arroyo Seco Junior High by mid-morning, the district said.

Saugus High School, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, has about 2,400 students, according to the district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted