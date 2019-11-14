Clear

Suspects in the killing of California tech executive caught on video carrying a duffel bag and a rifle

Article Image

Three suspects were seen walking near the home of a California tech executive with a rifle and a duffel bag minutes before police believe he was kidnapped and later killed, newly released surveillance video shows. CNN affiliate KSBW reports.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Three suspects were seen walking near the home of a California tech executive with a rifle and a duffel bag minutes before police believe he was kidnapped and later killed, newly released surveillance video shows.

The suspects are seen walking out of an alley onto the street where Tushar Atre lived, according to the video posted Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Atre was the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design company, CNN affiliate KPIX reported. He was reportedly kidnapped last month and his body was found later that day in his car.

"We are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects seen in the video," Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday. "The reward has been increased to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the crimes."

Atre, 50, was last seen getting into his 2008 BMW SUV, the sheriff's office said.

A friend of Atre's said he was taken around 3 a.m. on October 1 after someone broke into his house, according to KPIX.

"(W)e have no idea why, we have no idea who," the friend, Christopher Lochhead, wrote on Facebook, the station reported.

"We need everybody all of our friends the entire community to get behind this effort and support our sheriffs department and the FBI and law enforcement in finding Tushar," Lochhead said in the post, which has since been removed.

Hours later, Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies said on Facebook the BMW was found with a body in it. They later identified the body as Atre, the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design company, according to KPIX.

Contacted by CNN, Lochhead said friends and family of the kidnapped man have no comment and referred questions to the sheriff's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold, but Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

Image

Take Back the Night

Image

The Journey to Justice: Part Two

Image

Wire stolen from local holiday display

Image

Vigo County casino proposal deadline pushed back, by one day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted