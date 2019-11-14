Clear

CMA Awards 2019: See who won big at country music's biggest night

The biggest names in country music took the stage at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. These are the highlights.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey and Chloe Melas, CNN

The biggest names in country music took the stage at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Carrie Underwood hosted the night alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and their charisma kept the show running smoothly.

Garth Brooks took the night's biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, and album of the year went to Maren Morris.

Earlier in the night, Kacey Musgraves won for music Video of the Year for "Rainbow," while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their remix of "Old Town Road." Blake Shelton took the stage to win the first award of the night for Single of the Year, "God's Country."

Vocal Group of the Year went to Old Dominion.

The night was also filled with showstopping performances from Miranda Lambert, Pink, McEntire, Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini and many more.

See below for a full list of this year's winners.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks *WINNER

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs *WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

"Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett (Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)

"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood (Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood)

"Dan + Shay," Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks)

"Desperate Man," Eric Church (Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

"Girl," Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin) *WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Midland

Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year

"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford) *WINNER

"Girl," Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

Single of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora Jr.; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

"Girl," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank) *WINNER

"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

"Speechless," Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, "All My Favorite People" (Producers: Maren Morris, busbee)

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "Brand New Man" (Producer: Dann Huff)

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar" (Producer: Garth Brooks)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)" (Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross) *WINNER

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, "What Happens in a Small Town" (Producer: Dann Huff)

Music Video of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne (Director: Wes Edwards)

"Girl," Maren Morris (Director: Dave Meyers)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Director: Hannah Lux Davis) *WINNER

"Some of It," Eric Church (Director: Reid Long)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor *WINNER

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

