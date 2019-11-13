Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AOC on impeachment hearings: Republicans must 'decide what their role is going to be in the scope of history'

Article Image

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) discusses the first public hearing in the House impeachment investigation against President Trump.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Caroline Kelly, CNN

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday put the onus on Republicans to take a stand following the kickoff of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

"Right now what Republicans have to do is decide what their role is going to be in the scope of history," the New York Democrat told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview on "The Situation Room" after the televised hearing. "Because we will look back at this time and really, truly examine the moral decisions that each member of Congress has decided to make."

Trump could become just the third impeached president in American history. Congress has conducted two presidential impeachment trials: President Andrew Johnson in 1868, for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, and President Bill Clinton in 1998, for perjury and obstruction of justice. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted, so they stayed in office.

Asked by Blitzer whether it will hurt Democrats politically if they can't persuade any Republicans that Trump's behavior reaches the threshold for impeachable conduct, Ocasio-Cortez said she wasn't "overly concerned" by the prospect.

"I'm actually not overly concerned about this because I think the whole point of our public hearings is to present these facts to the public and to let the general public really see the facts for themselves and to understand why we have chosen to move forward with the impeachment inquiry," she said.

Wednesday's testimony from diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent, she said, was "astounding and devastating."

Taylor, the senior US diplomat in Ukraine, told the House Intelligence Committee about a previously unknown conversation Trump had had the day after his phone call with the Ukrainian President that sits at the center of the House's inquiry.

In this call, Taylor said, Trump asked the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, about Ukraine opening investigations that would help him politically. Taylor testified that Sondland had told an aide that Trump's interest in Ukraine was the "investigations of Biden," and that he cared more about an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden than he did about Ukraine.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden in Ukraine.

Ocasio-Cortez characterized news of that call as having "added a layer of proximity" to Trump's dealings in Ukraine, adding to previous testimony that the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been directly involved.

"What we heard today was that (Trump) himself was making and partaking in some of these phone calls -- not just Giuliani, not just anyone else in the administration, but him," she said. "And that really adds a much more disturbing degree of the involvement that he had in using the powers of government to create politically motivated investigations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold, but Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

Image

Take Back the Night

Image

The Journey to Justice: Part Two

Image

Wire stolen from local holiday display

Image

Vigo County casino proposal deadline pushed back, by one day

Image

Power restored after serious electrical issue in Northern Vigo County

Image

Red for Ed Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted