Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A bright meteor streaks through the Midwest sky

Article Image

A possible meteor was caught on camera across in the sky in the Midwest. The National Weather Service said that if it was a meteor, it likely burned up in the sky.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

A blazing meteor lit up the night sky in St. Louis, Missouri, and was caught on video by excited residents, security cameras and doorbell cams.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 120 reports from eight states from people who say they spotted the streaking meteor on Monday night. Most sightings were reported in Missouri, but people in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin have also registered sightings with the scientific society.

Kansas City meteorologist Gerard Jebaily caught the sudden streak on his dash cam.

Some residents didn't even need to catch the meteor with their own eyes. Motion-sensor doorbells were there to grab video for them.

The meteor appeared to be a fireball, an especially vibrant meteor that appears brighter than the planet Venus in the sky, the American Meteor Society said.

Its estimated trajectory was from East to West, ending its visible flight in North Carolina.

The flashy event took place at the approximate peak of the South Taurids meteor shower which is caused by debris from Comet 2P/Encke.

South Taurid meteor showers are usually among the weakest of the showers, averaging five meteors an hour. In some years, though, it can put on a spectacular show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Robinson
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Indianapolis
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Rockville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Casey
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Brazil
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Marshall
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -1°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -1. High: 21

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Country club honors veterans during ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted