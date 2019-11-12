Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for procedure to relieve pressure on his brain

Article Image

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.

The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said. Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the center said in its statement.

News of Carter's procedure comes after the former president was hospitalized twice last month for two falls in his house in Plains, Georgia. Carter required 14 stitches above his brow after his first fall, where he hit his forehead "on a sharp edge," and later received treatment for a minor pelvic fracture after his second fall.

He previously survived brain and liver cancer.

Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on October 1, becoming the oldest living former US president -- a title once held by George H.W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at age 94.

Despite his age and health complications, Carter hasn't eased off his volunteerism.

Along with Rosalynn Carter, he has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for 35 years, building homes all over the United States and around the world. They have worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries, including India, South Korea and the Philippines.

"I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you've noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses," Carter said to a group of volunteers the same day he was hospitalized last month.

Earlier this month, Carter said he found he was "was absolutely and completely at ease with death" after doctors told him in 2015 that his cancer had spread to his brain.

"I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly," Carter said during a church service in Plains. "I obviously prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death."

"It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived. Except I was going to miss my family, and miss the work at the Carter Center and miss teaching your Sunday school service sometimes and so forth. All those delightful things," the 39th president added, smiling.

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Robinson
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Rockville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -10°
Brazil
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Marshall
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -1. High: 21

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Country club honors veterans during ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted