Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden says helping those who are grieving gives him a sense of purpose

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the experience of losing his first wife and two children that allows himself to help others deal with grief gives him a sense of purpose on the campaign trail.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 1:30 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday tied his personal tragedies to the consoling he does on the campaign trail, saying it gives him a sense of purpose to help those who are grieving.

At a CNN town hall, Biden said people often come up to him at events, and "all of a sudden, a man or woman will just grab me and hug me and say, I just lost my son, lost my daughter, tell me, am I going to be OK, am I going to be OK?"

Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in 1972 in a car crash, right after he won his US Senate seat. Decades later, Biden's son Beau, an Iraq war veteran who served as the attorney general of Delaware, died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.

"Everybody's different, but what I found is the way you overcome enormous tragedy is you've got to find purpose in your life," Biden said.

He said purpose is best utilized if that purpose relates to the person you lost and what they cared about.

"When you're the recipient of someone's understanding and empathy, you understand how it can help," Biden said. "And it's just impossible, although sometimes it's hard, to not share it with others."

"It gives me some sense of purpose when I'm able to be of some help."

In reflecting on the tragedies he's faced, Biden noted that "a lot of people have suffered more than I have with loss."

The Democratic presidential candidate asked people in the audience at Grinnell College to raise their hand if they had lost someone they loved to cancer. Several did.

"There will come a time, if anybody of you are going through it, where the thought of the person you lost will bring a smile to your lip before it brings a tear to your eye. That's when you know you're going to be able to make it. That's when you know. But it's hard. It's hard," he said.

Biden said he's been lucky in that he's had an "incredible family," and people who were there to help him through it.

"I get up, like many of you do with the loss you have, and think to myself -- for real, not a joke -- is he proud of me today? Is she proud of what I'm doing?" Biden said.

He said, "I found I think they're just part of me and it's the way I've dealt with it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Robinson
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Casey
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Brazil
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Marshall
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Country club honors veterans during ceremony

Image

Indiana State University hosts wreath ceremony for Veterans Day

Image

Celebration continues after Terre Haute Veterans Day Parade

Image

Man works to raise money for his son's headstone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted