Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drake was booed offstage at a music festival because the crowd wanted Frank Ocean

Article Image

Drake made a surprise appearance at Tyler, The Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles. Video shows Drake booed off stage by concertgoers who wanted to see Frank Ocean.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Drake got a less-than-enthusiastic welcome when he made a surprise appearance at Tyler, The Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

The Canadian hip-hop star performed for about 20 minutes Sunday night, according to Lindsay Beaman, who traveled to Los Angeles from Oregon to attend the festival.

Beaman said she was happy to see Drake but added that many fans were expecting reclusive artist Frank Ocean to make a rare appearance.

"We were excited when Drake went on stage, but he kept saying it was going to be his last song, so everyone assumed Frank was coming after Drake," Beaman said.

"So he only got booed when he kept asking if we wanted him to stay on stage. And everyone said no 'cause they were ready for Frank to come out."

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, asked the crowd amidst the booing if they wanted him to "keep going." But when people started screaming no, he decided to leave the stage.

"It's been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me," Drake said before ending his set 20 minutes early, Billboard reported.

After Drake left the stage, Beaman said fans continued to chant for Frank Ocean but the venue was then shut down.

Tyler, the Creator criticized fans who booed Drake, calling the incident "mob mentality and cancel culture in real life."

"I thought bringing one of the biggest artist on the f---- planet to a music festival was fire!" Tyler tweeted. "But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a--holes when it didn't come true and I don't f--- with that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Honoring our Veterans

Image

Hey Kevin 11-11

Image

Local hospital holds tree lighting ceremony that will help support members of armed forces

Image

Students at South Vermillion honor veterans in ceremony

Image

Olney FD puts new air packs into service

Image

Street crews prepare for snow

Image

Ivy Tech set to receive dedicated specialist to help students with mental health

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Honoring veterans at the Clay County courthouse

Image

Texas Roadhouse says thank you with free lunch for veterans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted