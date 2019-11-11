Clear
13-year-old Mormon boy who walked for hours after Mexico ambush speaks out

In an interview on "Good Morning America" teenager Devin Langford describes surviving gunfire and hiding his siblings after an attack on his family in Mexico.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The 13-year-old Mormon boy who walked for hours to get help after his family was ambushed near the US-Mexico border last week spoke out publicly about his harrowing journey for the first time.

In an interview that aired Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Devin Langford said the attack began when gunmen shot up the car in front of him and then began firing on his family car.

"They just started hitting the car at first with a bunch of bullets, just started shooting rapidly at us," he said.

"It felt real scary and felt like a lot of bullets," he added.

After the barrage, his mother, Dawna Ray Langford, wasn't able to get the car started again. The last thing she said to him was to "get down" and avoid harm as she prayed and futilely tried to get the car started, he told "GMA."

Devin's mother and two younger brothers, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, were killed. In all, nine family members driving in the three-car caravan were killed.

The attackers, who officials believe were affiliated with drug cartels, got the children out of the car and then drove off, Devin said. The children tried to leave and get help, but his sister Kylie had been shot in the foot and his baby brother had been shot in the chest.

They decided to hide their baby brother behind a bush and have Devin go on ahead to get aid.

"So I started walking because every one of them (was) bleeding really bad so I was trying to get in a rush to get there," he told "GMA."

Devin ultimately walked 14 miles over the course of about six hours to La Mora and relayed the "first news anyone had heard" about the attack, according to relative Kendra Lee Miller.

