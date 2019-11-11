Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors

Article Image

Here is a tool you can use for best fall foliage viewing

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

Fall is in full swing.

Pumpkin spice is everywhere you turn, despite the fact that parts of the USA are currently feeling some historic heat, and leaves are starting to turn.

As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, turn your gaze towards the trees to see that beautiful collage of red, purple, orange and yellow.

Curious when fall foliage will appear in all its glory in your area? Say no more. The website SmokyMountains.com has you covered with this interactive map.

The predictive map pulls historical data and seasonal forecast predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to predict the precise moment peak fall will occur county-by-county across the US. It's a good tool, especially if you plan to travel.

The map is one of the only fall leaf tools that provides accurate predictions for the entire continental US, according to the Smoky Mountains tourism site.

Predicting the exact move Mother Nature's exact moves is difficult, but the map is as accurate as the casual leaf peeper can expect it to be.

"Although the scientific concept of how leaves change colors is fairly simple, predicting the precise moment the event will occur is extremely challenging," Wes Melton, data scientist and the chief technology officer of SmokyMountains.com, said in a press release. "Our end goal is to produce a map that's useful and fun."

The good news: If you were worried that autumn would never come, fear no more. The map appears to show that by November 2, every state in the US will see at least a little bit of foliage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain turns to snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain turns to snow, 1-2" possible. High: 40

Image

Winter Pet Safety

Image

Art for the elderly

Image

Miss Indianas Meet

Image

ISU Day at Northside Community UMC

Image

Techstars Startup Weekend

Image

Helping Homeless Veterans

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Marching Band Finals

Image

Pageant winners

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?