Clear

Cindy McCain: John would be 'disgusted'

Article Image

Cindy McCain, wife of the late Sen. John McCain, tells CNN's David Axelrod how she thinks her husband would feel about the Republican party's current state as it relates to President Donald Trump.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Cindy McCain said that her husband, the late Sen. John McCain, would be "terribly upset" about several recent events and she lamented the unwillingness of Republicans in Congress to speak out.

"I think he'd be disgusted with some of the stuff that's going on," McCain told "Axe Files" host David Axelrod in an interview airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

McCain said that her husband, who had a reputation of occasionally bucking his party during his long Washington career, would "be railing against what's going on."

"I think John provided a lot of cover for other members. And when he would do it, then they could get behind him kind of thing. And I'm not seeing that -- a real rudder in the Senate right now in all this happening," McCain said.

Asked by Axelrod why Republicans appear to be afraid to take on the President, McCain said the reason has to do with wanting to be reelected.

"I'm not being critical, because I understand what it means to get reelected. But at some point, you have to do what you were elected to do, and that is represent the country, as well as your local people," McCain said. "But I think John would be- -- I know he'd be terribly upset by this whole thing."

In the last years of his life, John McCain had been outspoken against President Donald Trump, mainly on foreign policy. In turn, Trump attacked the Arizona Republican, questioning whether he was a war hero and criticizing him even after his passing.

When McCain died in 2018, his family decided not to invite Trump to the funeral, but asked former Presidents George W. Bush, McCain's former rival in the 2000 GOP presidential primary, and Barack Obama, who faced off against McCain in the 2008 presidential election, to deliver eulogies for him.

Cindy McCain told Axelrod that inviting Trump would have been "very disruptive" to her children.

"I had to worry about my family, and the family was somewhat bitter about things that had been said about their dad," McCain said, adding, "I just didn't want any disruption. I didn't want anything to overshadow John McCain that day because that's why we were there."

Former Vice President Joe Biden also delivered a deeply personal tribute at his old friend's funeral in 2018. Biden and McCain's friendship dated to their time together in the US Senate that led to their two families becoming close and even consoling one another during difficult times.

Cindy McCain said she was "very disappointed" in Trump's recent attacks against Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and his pushing of unproven accusations that the Biden family is corrupt.

Cindy McCain told Axelrod she would vouch for Biden's integrity, saying, "There's no reason to, in my opinion, to disparage anyone that's running just because you disagree with them."

"I think he's a lovely man," McCain said of Biden. "I mean, I really do. I differ with him on his politics all too often, but that's OK. Our friendship goes way beyond that. I mean, Joe Biden has kept this family together in many ways."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Vermillion-Parke Heritage game

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Stitched in Time opens new storefront in Sullivan

Image

Local high school gets funding for it's Early College Program

Image

Area schools prepare for state marching band finals

Image

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold again. Low: 24

Image

Sullivan receives grant for mosquito sprayer, backhoe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?