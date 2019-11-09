Clear

Trump is making an appearance at his third major sporting event in two weeks

Article Image

President Donald Trump is set to attend a major college football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University, marking his third time attending a major sporting event in two weeks.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

President Donald Trump is set to attend a major college football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University on Saturday, marking his third time attending a major sporting event in two weeks.

The game will be held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama -- a state Trump won handily in 2016. There, the President may find a friendlier crowd than the ones greeting him at earlier events in Washington and his hometown of New York City.

The President typically feeds off the energy of large crowds, but as Trump sat ringside at an Ultimate Fighting Championship match last week, a mix of boos and cheers echoed throughout Madison Square Garden.

Trump, however, said the atmosphere was akin to that of a Trump rally.

"Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with @danawhite for the big @UFC Championship fight was a little bit like walking into a Trump Rally. Plenty of MAGA & KAG present," Trump tweeted, referring to his "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great" slogans.

And at Game Five of the Major League Baseball World Series late last month, Trump was met with booming jeers across Nationals Park when his image was beamed onto the big screen.

Surrounded by his Republican allies in a box suite, Trump was said not to have noticed.

It's not clear what reception waits Trump inside the Alabama-LSU game, but at least one disruption is planned outside the stands: a helium-filled 'Baby Trump' balloon is expected to be floating around town.

The University of Alabama student government found itself at the center of controversy earlier this week after warning students they'd lose their stadium seating privileges if there was "disruptive behavior." However, the group has walked back the statement.

The White House has not offered an explanation for Trump's unexpected visit, and one University of Alabama official said the team did not extend the invitation.

The President is not expected to go onto the field ahead of the start of the game, but he will be recognized at some point during the game, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Trump has not indicated that he's much of a college football fan in the past, having been spotted at the golf course on major college game days. However, he did attend the College Football Playoff championship game in January 2018, when Alabama defeated the University of Georgia.

The college game day visit coincides with several notable national political moves in the Yellowhammer state. News broke on Thursday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was expected to fill out paperwork to run in the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama. In addition, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he'd be running for his old seat representing Alabama in the Senate.

So far, Trump has declined to endorse Sessions. Asked if he has forgiven Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, Trump told reporters Friday, "I don't even think about it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Vermillion-Parke Heritage game

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Stitched in Time opens new storefront in Sullivan

Image

Local high school gets funding for it's Early College Program

Image

Area schools prepare for state marching band finals

Image

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold again. Low: 24

Image

Sullivan receives grant for mosquito sprayer, backhoe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?