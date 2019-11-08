Clear
Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' as Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Vanna White stepped in to host "Wheel of Fortune" after host Pat Sajak had emergency surgery, according to the show's Twitter account.

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the game show tweeted. "He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

Friday's taping seemed to have gone well, White was joined by Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

