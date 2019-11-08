Clear

Jimmy Fallon surprises 3 University of Texas at Austin students with free tuition

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon surprised three University of Texas students by telling them Samsung would be paying for the remainder of their college tuition.

Jimmy Fallon stunned three University of Texas at Austin students with a huge surprise.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was filming in Austin at Bass Concert Hall when he called up Texans Alma Zamora, Elizabeth Yun, and Fitzgerald Alan onto the stage.

Fallon had them introduce themselves to the audience and then proceeded to tell them that Samsung had chosen them to win new smartphones and a holiday bundle with a bunch of cool gear.

As the crowd went wild, and the students excitedly processed the news, Fallon decided to show them the camera feature and brought the students in for a selfie.

In the process, Fallon dropped the real bomb.

"Since we're the Tonight Show and we're at UT, Samsung wanted to take it up a notch. Listen carefully. Samsung is going to pay for the remainder of your college tuition."

All three students stood in shock before excitedly hugging one another as confetti and balloons fell from the ceiling.

"I am feeling euphoric. I feel like I'm on top of the world. I feel like nothing can stop me," Alan told CNN affiliate KXAN.

"Thank God, thank Jesus for everything he has given to me. I really appreciate everything Samsung has brought to the table to help me pay off this tuition."

Zamora is a first-generation college student and tweeted how much it meant to her after the show Thursday night.

"I'm a first gen kid. A year ago, I was crying in my dorm on the phone with my mom about how we were going to afford my stay at UT. This year I'M GETTING MY EDUCATION PAID FOR BY @FallonTonight!"

All three are in-state students so that means they pay at least $10,000 in tuition. At least two of the students are sophomores, meaning at least $20,000 of their four-year costs will be covered.

In an announcement, Samsung said it had worked with the university to find the three students, "all academically successful student leaders."

"Samsung is proud to equip these exceptional undergraduates with the tools they need to take their academic and creative talents to the next level," the company said.

