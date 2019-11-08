Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police investigate homicide in Terre Haute Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Vigo County School Corporation calls snow day on Red for Ed Action Day Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Mandalorian' powers Disney's launch into streaming

Article Image

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more — the new wave in streaming is here. CNN Business breaks down how to choose the services that are right for you.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

It's early days for Disney+, but the opening original-programming salvo for the new streaming service looks a whole lot like "The Mandalorian" -- the first live-action "Star Wars" series -- and the seven dwarfs.

Much of the Disney+ pitch will hinge on access to its library and vaults, but the sizzle of any streaming service relies heavily on its original lineup, and Disney has loaded up its venture with high-profile titles from Lucasfilm (i.e. "Star Wars"), Marvel and Disney-Pixar, the business' most powerful brand names.

Coming out of the gate, however, for the Nov. 12 launch, Disney+ actually has a relatively modest lineup relative to, for example, Apple TV+, which made its debut with several high-profile (if mostly disappointing) series.

Disney hasn't made "The Mandalorian" available for review, unconvincingly citing a desire to ensure that all its surprises remain spoiler-free. Based on previews, the company certainly appears to have brought feature-film production values to the project, but time will tell.

After that, though, the Disney+ pickings look pretty slim. They include a live-action "Lady and the Tramp" movie; several unscripted shows that could easily be playing on Freeform or ABC; Pixar shorts; and a series version of "High School Musical" with the cheeky title "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," which is receiving a preview on three Disney-owned networks, and would have been the third or fourth best program on Disney Channel.

Excluding that big "The Mandalorian" donut hole, then, here's a quick roundup of the series you'll find on Disney+ when the service turns the lights on Nov. 12:

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series": A series about the making of a musical of "High School Musical" at the school where the original movie was shot, this half-hour series is mostly a testament to just how well Disney Channel casts its shows, with Olivia Rodrigo ("Bizaardvark") and Sofia Wylie ("Andi Mack") among the extremely talented kids vying for roles, even as they grapple with the customary high-school troubles when the music isn't playing.

"Marvel's Hero Project": Marvel's first unscripted series is a feel-good concept focusing on kids that have done extraordinary things or sought to somehow make a difference in their communities.

"Encore!" Kristen Bell hosts and produces this show that brings together former high school classmates to restage a musical from their younger days. It's, well, kind of like watching a high-school musical, which generally tends to be more enjoyable if you know someone in the cast.

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum": The actor brings sly humor and a lot of curiosity to a National Geographic series in which he unravels simple topics like "Sneakers," "Ice Cream" and "Denim." Goldblum is good company, if not necessarily worth paying to watch in this context.

"The Imagineering Story": A documentary series about the wizards who gave birth to Disneyland, beginning with Walt Disney's vision and the challenges faced (financial and creative) in bringing the parks to life.

Directed by Leslie Iwerks, it's extremely well done, although stretching it into a series -- as opposed to a feature-length documentary -- is one of those luxuries that go with streaming that aren't always really necessary, or creatively beneficial.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12. "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premieres Nov. 8 on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Brady Harp
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Shave November Underway

Image

Hiring for the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Small house damaged during early morning fire

Image

Some clouds drifting in. High: 35°

Image

Local businesses take part in leadership conference

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and greet with Col. David W. Eberly

Image

Crime Stoppers: Pair accused of stealing two custom golf drivers

Image

Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?