Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police investigate homicide in Terre Haute Full Story

10 hospitalized after insulin administered instead of flu shots

Article Image

Ten people at an Oklahoma assisted living facility were hospitalized after they were given insulin injections instead of the flu shot, according to police.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Alta Spells, CNN

Ten people at a care facility in Oklahoma were hospitalized after they were injected with insulin instead of a flu shot, police said.

Eight of the patients were residents of Jacquelyn House and two were employees, Sgt. Jim Warring, with Bartlesville Police Department told CNN. The facility serves intellectually and developmentally disabled people, according to the website of AbilityWorks, the company that owns the eight-resident site.

EMS and fire crews responding Wednesday afternoon "found ... multiple unresponsive people," police Chief Tracy Roles said during a news conference covered by CNN affiliate KTUL.

Most patients' suffering symptoms after the medication was administered "were not able to explain the issues," Warring said. "Many of them are not vocal and not able to walk."

"All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can't communicate what they need," Roles said. "That's why I give a lot of praise to the fire and EMS staff for doing an outstanding job of identifying the problem."

The pharmacist who injected the insulin was a contractor and went to the facility on Wednesday to administer the flu shot to residents and employees, Rebecca Ingram, CEO of AbilityWorks of Oklahoma, said in a statement.

Ingram said all people who received the injection had reactions and were taken to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.

Several remained hospitalized Thursday due to the long-acting insulin that was administered, police said.

Ingram didn't discuss whether the residents and employees were injected insulin but said authorities were investigating the "cause of the reactions to the injections."

"I've never seen where there's been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude," Roles said. "But again, it could have been a lot worse. Not to downplay where we are, but thinking about where we could be, it could certainly have been very, very tragic."

Tony D. Sellars, director of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said his agency will review the facility's report on the incident "to determine if we need to follow up or if their action was sufficient."

"There is no reason to suggest at this point that the facility should have had a reasonable suspicion that this sort of error would occur or be preventable on their part," Sellars said.

An investigation was still underway on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Brady Harp
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Shave November Underway

Image

Hiring for the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Small house damaged during early morning fire

Image

Some clouds drifting in. High: 35°

Image

Local businesses take part in leadership conference

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and greet with Col. David W. Eberly

Image

Crime Stoppers: Pair accused of stealing two custom golf drivers

Image

Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?