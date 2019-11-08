Clear

Selena Gomez and her little sister stole the show at the 'Frozen 2' premiere

Article Image

The cast of "Frozen 2" stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about how hard it was to keep the plot of the movie secret from their kids.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

This is how you walk a red carpet!

Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, 6, wore matching princess outfits at the "Frozen 2" premiere Thursday night in Hollywood.

This is everything.

Gomez captioned a picture from the premiere on her Instagram, "Hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!"

The sequel to the 2013 film has been all fans could think about since it was announced.

The original brought in a whopping $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office.

This time around Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers, which they'll need to do to save their kingdom from evil.

Along the way, they must battle a mysterious storm, massive ocean waves, an array of monsters and other forces that threaten our favorite characters.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Brady Harp
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hiring for the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Small house damaged during early morning fire

Image

Some clouds drifting in. High: 35°

Image

Local businesses take part in leadership conference

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and greet with Col. David W. Eberly

Image

Crime Stoppers: Pair accused of stealing two custom golf drivers

Image

Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute

Image

Four awarded at health facility hall of fame ceremony Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and g

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?