Clear

The last home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sells for $1.67 million

Article Image

Frank Lloyd Wright's final residential design, the Norman Lykes House, has sold at auction for $1.67 million.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN and Pete Burn, CNN

Sixty years after his death, monuments to Frank Lloyd Wright's innovative vision remain etched into the architectural landscape.

For a fortunate few, owning a structure he designed is within reach.

Wright's final residential design, the Norman Lykes House, recently sold at auction for $1,677,500.

The October 16 auction, held by Heritage Auctions, drew nearly 20 bidders vying for ownership of the iconic home.

"The new owner of the last home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright now owns a masterpiece by America's most iconic architect," Nate Schar, director of luxury real estate for Heritage Auctions, said in a statement.

Nicknamed the "Circular Sun House," the 3,000-square-foot home is tucked into a rocky hillside in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wright designed the home for Norman and Amy Lykes just before his death, drawing upon his concept of organic architecture.

Wright's designs were intended to be both functional and beautifully tailored compositions in which clients would be able to live practically.

The Norman Lykes House lives up to Wright's goals. Its circular elements fit beautifully into the rugged desert surroundings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear and Cold. Sharp breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-7

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

Local elementary school honors veterans

Image

Greene County General Hospital shows off new mobile hospital

Image

Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Bill Brown

Image

Two local counties set to receive around $60,000 to improve water quality for farmers

Image

NSA Crane Naval Base employee and his wife arrested after reports of child neglect and abuse

Image

Police investigate Garfield Avenue shooting in Terre Haute

Image

U.S. Senate passed a law that would make animal cruelty a federal crime

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?