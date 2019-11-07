Clear

Scientists discover first new HIV strain in nearly two decades

Article Image

For the first time in 19 years, a team of scientists has detected a new strain of HIV. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta has the details.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

For the first time in 19 years, a team of scientists has detected a new strain of HIV.

The strain is a part of the Group M version of HIV-1, the same family of virus subtypes to blame for the global HIV pandemic, according to Abbott Laboratories, which conducted the research along with the University of Missouri, Kansas City. The findings were published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes.

HIV has several different subtypes or strains, and like other viruses, it has the ability to change and mutate over time. This is the first new Group M HIV strain identified since guidelines for classifying subtypes were established in 2000. It is important to know what strains of the virus are circulating to ensure that tests used to detect the disease are effective.

"It can be a real challenge for diagnostic tests," Mary Rodgers, a co-author of the report and a principal scientist at Abbott, said. Her company tests more than 60% of the world's blood supply, she said, and they have to look for new strains and track those in circulation so "we can accurately detect it, no matter where it happens to be in the world."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said current treatments for HIV are effective against this strain and others. However, identifying a new strain provides a more complete map of how HIV evolves.

"There's no reason to panic or even to worry about it a little bit," Fauci said. "Not a lot of people are infected with this. This is an outlier."

For scientists to be able to declare that this was a new subtype, three cases of it must be detected independently. The first two were found in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1983 and 1990.

The two strains were "very unusual and didn't match other strains," Rodgers said. The third sample found in Congo was collected in 2001 as a part of a study aimed at preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus. The sample was small, and while it seemed similar to the two older samples, scientists wanted to test the whole genome to be sure. At the time, there wasn't technology to determine if this was the new subtype.

So scientists at Abbott and the University of Missouri developed new techniques to study and map the 2001 sample. Rodgers said it was "like searching for a needle in a haystack," and then "pulling the needle out with a magnet."

They were able to fully sequence the sample, meaning they were able to create a full picture of what it was, and determine that it was, in fact, subtype L of Group M.

It's unclear how this variant of the virus may impact the body differently, if it does act differently at all. Current HIV treatments can fight a wide variety of virus strains, and it is believed that these treatments can fight this newly named one.

"This discovery reminds us that to end the HIV pandemic, we must continue to out think this continuously changing virus and use the latest advancements in technology and resources to monitor its evolution," study co-author, Dr. Carole McArthur, a professor in the department of oral and craniofacial sciences at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, said in a statement.

About 36.7 million in the world are living with HIV, according to World Health Organization. UNAIDS estimates that in 2016, some 1.8 million people became newly infected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Showers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Operation Vanguard: Bringing awareness to homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

How to diagnosis a concussion

Image

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Lauren Sackett

Image

West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

Image

Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in the city's history

Image

New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?