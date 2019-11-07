Clear

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the head while walking home from school

Article Image

Semaj O'Branty, a 10-year-old boy walking home from school in Philadelphia, was critically injured when a stray bullet hit him in the back of the head, according to police.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A 10-year-old boy walking home from school in Philadelphia was critically injured Wednesday when he was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a man involved in the shooting has been arrested, but the gunman remains on the loose, CNN affiliate KYW reported.

Authorities said Semaj O'Branty was not the intended target, KYW reported. He was walking home from school in Frankford around 3:30 p.m. when police say a man driving a red Pontiac G6 fired at the man in custody, who tried to shield the boy and fired back, the station reported.

"He tries to cover the kid and protect the kid, but the kid takes a shot," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said, according to the station.

The shooting comes just weeks after a 2-year-old girl was killed and an 11-month old critically wounded in two separate shootings. So far this year, there have been more than 300 homicide victims in Philadelphia, according to statistics by Philadelphia police. It's the highest number since 2007.

CNN has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department.

"I heard about anywhere from 11 to 13 shots, right in a row," Harry Stork told the station. "Next thing I knew, there was a lady down the street holding the boy's back of his head and they rushed him off to the hospital."

Semaj was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. He is currently in critical condition, but doctors say he is stable and expected to survive, the station reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Showers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Operation Vanguard: Bringing awareness to homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

How to diagnosis a concussion

Image

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Lauren Sackett

Image

West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

Image

Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in the city's history

Image

New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders approve rezoning for new jail property

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?