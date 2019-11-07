Clear

Jane Fonda: The sooner Trump leaves office, the better for the environment

Article Image

Actress Jane Fonda weighs in on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 1:00 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Caroline Kelly, CNN

Actress and activist Jane Fonda says she doesn't care whether President Donald Trump faces impeachment or 2020 voters, so long as he is removed in order to address the climate crisis.

"He is an oil President. His Cabinet is an oil Cabinet," Fonda told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" when asked where she stood on impeachment during an interview that aired late Wednesday. "He is bought off by fossil fuels. And a lot of people in the Senate, a lot of Republican candidates, are too."

"We can't solve the problem when we have elected officials who are paid by the fossil fuel industry," she added. "And so the sooner that we move beyond him, the better, whether it's through the elections or through impeachment or whatever."

Fonda's comments came following her arrests on each of the past four Fridays at the US Capitol to raise awareness about climate change. The actress previously said she had moved to Washington for four months to raise awareness about dire environmental challenges, calling her protests "Fire Drill Fridays."

"I'm trying to show on my 'Fire Drill Fridays,' this is the new normal," she told Lemon. "We have to be out there. We have to be risking arrest. We have to engage in civil disobedience because we have very little time and what has to happen is so huge."

Fonda also voiced support for the Green New Deal -- a plan to combat climate change proposed by progressive Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York -- comparing it to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal to spur recovery from the Great Depression.

"We did it, kind of, during the New Deal. Roosevelt was forced to put into play programs that lifted people out of poverty and despair -- he left out African Americans," she said.

"This time with a Green New Deal, everyone will be lifted, and we have to fight for that," Fonda continued. "Which means we can't elect anybody to office that isn't really brave."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Lauren Sackett

Image

West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

Image

Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in the city's history

Image

New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders approve rezoning for new jail property

Image

The division behind the VCSC referendum vote

Image

Logan White

Image

Eli Royal

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted