Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Graham: Trump administration 'incapable of forming a quid pro quo,' Ukraine policy 'incoherent'

Article Image

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks with reporters about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, calling the process "illegitimate, outside the norm and unpersuasive."

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Suzanne Malveaux and Jake Lubbehusen, CNN

Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry on Wednesday while also issuing a rebuke, and potentially a new talking point, that the Trump administration was too inept to carry out a quid pro quo in regard to Ukraine foreign policy.

"What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine: It was incoherent, it depends on who you talk to, they seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo," the South Carolina Republican said outside the Senate Judiciary Committee. "So no, I find the whole process to be a sham and I'm not going to legitimize it."

He still took aim at the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying, "I think the whole thing's a crock," and that "this whole theory of impeachment, the process is illegitimate, is outside the norm, this substance I find unpersuasive."

The senator disparaged the Ukraine whistleblower's claims and echoed the recent argument by fellow GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that the whistleblower's identity should be revealed.

"Yes, it should be made public," Graham said. "The whistleblower's claims cannot be used as a basis for criminal accusations, cannot be used (as) the basis for impeachment based on anonymity."

Although Graham has been one of Trump's staunchest defenders, his comments Wednesday about the President and his administration's handling of Ukraine are reminiscent of critical remarks he made last month after the President decided to withdraw remaining military support from Syria, which Graham described as being"the biggest mistake of his presidency" and said abandoning the Kurds meant "blood on his hands."

A week later, however, Graham introduced a resolution condemning the House impeachment inquiry process that was co-sponsored by dozens of his GOP colleagues in the Senate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City of Vincennes announces leaf pick-up schedule

Image

Local six-year-old shocked by wet wall, melted her pants

Image

Formal agreement reached to house some Vigo County inmates in Greene County

Image

Federal judge cancels October Vigo County Jail update status hearing

Image

Loogootee High School sent to lockdown after phone call threat

Image

Weighing in on a new casino in Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted