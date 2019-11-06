Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cyclist who flipped off Trump motorcade wins local office in Virginia

Article Image

The female cyclist who lost her job after she flipped off President Donald Trump's motorcade last year just unseated the Republican incumbent in a local election in Northern Virginia.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The cyclist who flipped off President Donald Trump's motorcade in 2017, and lost her job because of it, has won her bid for local office in Virginia.

CNN projected that Juli Briskman on Tuesday night won her race to become supervisor for the Algonkian District in Loudoun County, Virginia. The win comes just over two years after a photo of Briskman flipping off the President's motorcade as it made its way back to the White House from Trump's golf course in Sterling, Virginia, went viral in October 2017. Her lawyer said she was forced to resign from her job as a marketing executive at Akima LLC over the photo.

Briskman was able to leverage her viral rebuke of Trump into Tuesday's win with a campaign that made the image central to her political message.

She announced her campaign on Twitter in September 2018 by sharing a Washington Post article titled "The cyclist who flipped off Trump's motorcade is running for public office."

"Today, I am filing my organizational papers in a bid for local office in Loudoun County, Va. Loudoun deserves transparency in government, fully funded schools & smarter solutions to growth," she said. "It's time for a change."

Speaking to CNN's Jeanne Moos in 2017, Briskman contended she's "really not" the bird-flipping type, but still made her feelings toward Trump clear.

"Health care doesn't pass, but you try to dismantle it from the inside," she said. "Five hundred people get shot in Las Vegas; you're doing nothing about it. You know, white supremacists have this big march and hurt a bunch of people down in Charlottesville and you call them good people."

"My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said at the time. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City of Vincennes announces leaf pick-up schedule

Image

Local six-year-old shocked by wet wall, melted her pants

Image

Formal agreement reached to house some Vigo County inmates in Greene County

Image

Federal judge cancels October Vigo County Jail update status hearing

Image

Loogootee High School sent to lockdown after phone call threat

Image

Weighing in on a new casino in Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted