Clear

A 13-year-old boy charged with murder has escaped in North Carolina, officials say

Article Image

Police are looking for a 13-year-old murder suspect who escaped from officers following a court appearance in the North Carolina city of Lumberton, officials said.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna and Joe Sutton, CNN

Police say they're looking for a 13-year-old murder suspect who escaped from officers following a court appearance in the North Carolina city of Lumberton on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy, identified by state authorities only as Jericho W., fled around noon from a Department of Social Services building where juvenile court hearings are held, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said.

He was in court to face two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff's office said. Several law enforcement agencies are looking for him, including by air with the help of helicopters, authorities said.

Authorities have "a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public" because of his "prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior," the state Department of Public Safety said.

Details about how the boy escaped weren't immediately released. He had made a juvenile court appearance Tuesday morning, the public safety department said. He was seen in the facility wearing leg restraints and no shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants near the facility, at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 27 and Country Club Road in Lumberton, the sheriff's office said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he still had the leg restraints.

The public safety department said state law prohibits it from releasing details about the charges against Jericho because he is a juvenile. The law, however, says authorities may release the first name and last initial of certain juvenile escapees.

Authorities asked the public to report any sightings of the boy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted