Clear

A Fortnite superstar has been banned for life for cheating

Article Image

FaZe Jarvis has been permanently banned from "Fortnite" after the game's creator, Epic Games, discovered that he had been using a hacking method to cheat in the game.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Brian Ries, CNN

Popular Fortnite YouTuber FaZe Jarvis has been issued a lifetime ban by the game's creators, Epic Games, following his public use of cheating hacks.

In an apology video posted Sunday, Jarvis explained that he got the ban after using aimbots, a type of in-game cheat that allows players to automatically aim at opponents, greatly increasing shooting accuracy.

In the video, which has over 6 million views, Jarvis gets visibly upset while admitting to cheating and apologizing to fans and Epic Games.

"It's obvious that I made a massive mistake. And, of course, I would never think about doing anything like this again," Jarvis says in the video. "You know, when I was making those videos, I never thought about the consequences that could happen from me making those videos. I just thought about entertaining you guys."

The gamer had previously uploaded a video of himself playing while openly using aimbots. He has since deleted it.

Epic Games has a strict policy against cheating and exploiting game bugs, detailed in its Terms of Service.

Epic Games confirmed to CNN that Jarvis has been banned, saying, "We have a zero-tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software. When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly."

Jarvis is not the first to be banned from Fortnite for cheating, but his punishment is certainly among the most severe.

Gamers Damion "XXiF" Cook and Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach were banned from playing for two weeks in May after colluding with other players in Fortnite World Cup qualifying rounds.

Other members of the gamer group FaZe Clan have been issued punishments for cheating, as well. In September 2018, Nate Hill and Trevor "FunkBomb" Siegler both announced that they had been banned from Fortnite's competitive Fall Skirmish event for cheating on a stream.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted