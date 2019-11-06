Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weird balls of ice have covered a beach in Finland

Article Image

Egg-like ice balls are piled up on a beach in Hailuoto, Finland, delighting people who braved the cold to visit the island.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 6:50 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 6:50 AM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Egg-like ice balls are piled up on a beach in Hailuoto, Finland, delighting people who braved the cold to visit the island.

"This was [an] amazing phenomenon, [I've]never seen before," Tarja Terentjeff told CNN."The whole beach was full of these ice balls."

Hailuoto is in the Gulf of Bothnia, which separates Finland and Sweden in the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea.

Terentjeff lives about 35 miles away in Oulu, and will drive and take a 30-minute ferry ride from the mainland out to the island because it's such a beautiful place.

Sirpa Tero told CNN that she's seen this before, but not over such a large area. She said it seemed to cover miles.

Ice balls such as these form when turbulent water near the shore breaks up a layer of slushy ice, according to CNN Weather.

The layers of slush stick together and build upon each other in the supercooled water. As the waves crash ashore it causes the ice to spin in place, which smooths them into balls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted