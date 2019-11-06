Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boy falls more than 20 feet from a zip line onto concrete floor below at Florida park

Article Image

A mother from Florida is suing an entertainment park after her 10-year-old son fell approximately 20-to-25 feet from a zip line onto a concrete surface.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Allen Kim and Chuck Johnston, CNN

A mother from Florida is suing an indoor entertainment park after her 10-year-old son was injured after falling 20 to 25 feet from a zip line and onto the concrete surface below, according to a lawsuit filed by the mother.

The incident took place September 1 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Lakeland, Florida.

The boy's mother, Kimberly Barnes, said in a news conference that her son was at the park celebrating his friend's birthday. Approximately an hour after the park opened, Barnes said that she received a phone call informing her that her son had fallen from a harness.

Barnes was told that her son had to be airlifted "because it was a trauma situation at that point."

The boy, who was not named in the lawsuit, was admitted to Tampa General Hospital where he had surgery and was treated for several days, according to the family's attorney. The boy broke several bones and suffered a collapsed lung and brain injury, Barnes' attorney Steven Capriati said.

Barnes is seeking damages in excess of $15,000, according to the lawsuit.

While the child is back in school, he is only able to attend "as he can tolerate it" and there are some days when he can't go, according to Barnes. She said, "Every day is a struggle for normalcy for him" and he would like to get back to his normal routine.

In a video shared by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), the boy could be seen falling off of a zip line called the "Sky Rider Coaster."

The boy appears to hit his head on the concrete floor on impact in the video.

"Our inspector noted no deficiencies in the equipment at the time of the incident nor did Urban Air have a history of device deficiencies during prior inspections of the facility," the FDACS said in a statement to CNN. "The report indicates that the incident was a result of operator error."

According to the FDACS incident report, the boy was seen in a video walking from the harness area to the dispatch area "without having his harness fully secured." During the video, the investigator notes that the "leg straps can be seen not buckled" and that he could be seen "holding his body weight with his arms" while riding the Sky Rider.

"Urban Air is fully committed to the uncompromising safety and well-being of our guests and employees," the park said in a statement shared with CNN affiliate WFLA. "As a family owned and operated company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We take matters of this nature very seriously and can assure that appropriate measures have been taken."

The park said that all staff members have been "retrained on all attractions" and the "employees in question are no longer with us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Caught on camera: Parke County fire department warns people to pay attention after semi nearly slams

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted