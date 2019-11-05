Clear

A black cat halted the Cowboys-Giants NFL game with a thrillingly furry touchdown

Article Image

A brave black cat took to the field during the Cowboys-Giants NFL football game to show off his sprints, delaying the game as he scurried all over MetLife Stadium.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Justin Lear, CNN

A brave black cat took to the field during Monday's Cowboys-Giants NFL football game to show off his sprints, delaying the game as he scurried all over MetLife Stadium.

Players and coaches stood on the sidelines during the second quarter, watching as the fluffy feline showed them how it's really done.

Refusing to look foolish in front of a stadium of delighted fans, the cat zigzagged across the turf, avoiding capture.

"He has great lateral movement," commented Joe Tessitore, an ESPN commentator.

Pursued by New Jersey state troopers, the feline darted toward the end zone. Westwood One Sports radio announcer Kevin Harlan kept going with his play-by-play commentary as the cat darted to-and-fro on the field.

"A state trooper has come on the field and the cat runs into the end zone. That is a touchdown!" Harlan yelled as the crowd in the stands roared with excitement.

After successfully evading the state trooper defensive line, the cat slipped into a tunnel and disappeared into the night. At the time, the Giants were winning 9-3.

It was quite an ominous appearance, especially for the Giants, who ended up losing 37-18. Perhaps they should have paid a little closer attention to the cat's slick evasion strategies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-5

Image

Vigo County Historical Museum officially opens doors

Image

Terre Haute pet store works to help animals in need for the holiday season

Image

No Shave November

Image

'They have to have it to live. Without it, they die,' local mother responds to idea of capping insul

Image

Sullivan County mine set to lay off seven percent of its workforce

Image

Election Day Early Forecast

Image

Part of Terre Haute's history set to make a limited return

Image

Two-year-old and his mom killed in Parke County Amish buggy crash, police identify victims

Image

Parke County health officials investigate Hepatitis A case linked to Covered Bridge Festival food ve

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted