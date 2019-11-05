Clear

Man stabbed to death after argument over Popeyes chicken sandwich

Article Image

Police in Maryland are asking a man involved in a dispute at a Popeyes restaurant to turn himself in after a man was fatally stabbed outside the store.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 1:50 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A man was stabbed to death Monday at a Maryland Popeyes after what appears to have been an argument over the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich, police said.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed outside the restaurant around 7p.m., Prince George's County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a news conference Monday. He had been in line for a chicken sandwich when he and another man got into an argument, which spilled onto the street, Donelan said. Police believe the argument began over someone cutting in line.

"For you to get that angry over anything ... and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.

Officers who arrived on the scene applied lifesaving measures until the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Donelan said.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Donelan asked the suspect and people who were in restaurant at the time to reach out to detectives.

"We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is," Donelan said. "He knows what he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in."

CNN has reached out to Popeyes for a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Monday Night Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food for Fines

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Banner unveiled in honor of National Adoption Month

Image

New Marshall restaurant looks to take residents back to the 1960s

Image

ISU Volleyball

Image

Three World War II veterans set to take part in Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade

Image

VU Hoops

Image

VCSC Meeting

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Penske

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted