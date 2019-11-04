Clear

'Free Rodney Reed:' Celebrities use star power to try to stop execution of man on death row in Texas

Article Image

Rodney Reed said he didn't try to hide his relationship with Stacy Stites before she died. Hear the full story on Death Row Stories airs Sundays on HLN.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Rihanna, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and other celebrities have joined Kim Kardashian West in trying to stop the execution of a Texas death row inmate later this month, prompting hundreds of thousands to sign an online petition against the execution.

Singer Rihanna tweeted: "One Click!!! SIGN this petition if you don't believe the Government should kill an innocent man," and tagged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Reed has spent more than 21 years on death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in 1996. He insists he is innocent, and a former prison inmate last week filed an affidavit in court saying Stites' fiancé confessed the murder to him years ago. The fiancé's attorney says that claim is not credible.

The Innocence Project -- which says Reed, who is black, was convicted by an all-white jury -- points out what it calls weaknesses in the case, saying that the murder weapon has never been tested for DNA evidence and forensic experts have admitted to errors in their testimony.

"We must come together to prevent a gross injustice," actress Yara Shahidi tweeted.

Other witnesses have come forth in recent weeks suggesting Reed is innocent.

Last week, Reed's attorneys filed an application for clemency as they try to stop his November 20 execution.

His attorneys have fought for a new trial for years, and a court stayed his execution in 2015 because of new witness testimony and forensic analysis. The court eventually ruled against Reed.

Among the many celebrities who've also tweeted their protests of the execution include rappers Meek Mill, LL Cool J, T.I., musician Questlove, former NFLer Reggie Bush and actor Isaiah Washington.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Monday Night Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with Garrett

Image

Flat Rock phone co-op works on project to bring fiber optics to town

Image

'No child should ever have to struggle to find a family,' child advocates remind people the importan

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities partners with a local store to help feed people in need

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presents check to St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen

Image

Indiana's governor announces support for Terre Haute mayoral candidate

Image

Early voting in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with two prison inmates while workin

Image

Duct tape, forced to sleep outside: Court docs reveal more about child neglect allegations involving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted