Clear

Ex-Pompeo adviser tells lawmakers State's top Eurasia official felt 'bullied' by department

Article Image

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced the release of transcripts from testimonies of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former State Department adviser Michael McKinley.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Michael Warren, CNN

Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told lawmakers last month that one senior State Department official told him he felt "bullied" by the department to not comply fully with the congressional impeachment inquiry, according to a transcript of McKinley's comments released Monday.

McKinley testified that on October 3 he had spoken with George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs, about Kent's concerns regarding some of the department's actions -- including that the department's legal adviser was trying to "shut him up."

Kent told McKinley that Kent had been questioning why the document requests from Congress were not being delivered to him from higher-ups at the State Department on a "timely basis."

"He challenged the deadline they were working against," McKinley recalled Kent telling him. "Why weren't they given the request for documents on a timely basis and why were they having to pull together whatever they were pulling together days after the congressional request had come in."

McKinley said Kent also had raised concerns that a letter from Pompeo responding to the House committees' initial request for documents and testimony contained "inaccuracies" about protecting or providing legal support to State employees who might speak with Congress. McKinley said he was "absolutely appalled" that State was declaring that there would be no financial support for officials' private counsel.

McKinley testified it was clear that Kent "felt that he was being bullied" and that he took very seriously the fact that Kent submitted a memo saying as much to the State Department file.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified last month that McKinley had raised the concerns about bullying in a call with her in early October, according to a transcript of her testimony also released Monday.

Kent also sent McKinley his memo on the evening of October 3, and the following morning McKinley testified that he had forwarded Kent's memo to three senior State officials: Under Secretary of Political Affairs David Hale, acting legal adviser Marik String and Deputy Secretary John Sullivan. After sending it to Sullivan and Hale, the top two officials under Pompeo, McKinley said that "not one word was said to me about it," nor did he hear from String or the legal office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds move in with breezy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BMV voting extension

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

Brazil leaf pickup

Image

Community gathers to support Kirby family

Image

National Adoption Month

Image

State Road 157 railroad cross repairs

Image

GSKP adopts highway

Image

Weekend racing event draws big crowd

Image

Grandstands project complete

Image

Officer and wife arrested for child neglect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted