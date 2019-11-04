Clear

Rudy Boesch, a contestant on the first season of 'Survivor,' has died

Article Image

Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

"It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night," the foundation posted on their Facebook page Saturday.

"Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community," the foundation said, adding that Boesch served from 1944 to 1990.

Boesch spent the majority of his life as an active-duty SEAL or supporting "the generation of warfighters who still follow in his footsteps," Naval Special Warfare Command Force Master Chief Bill King and Commander Collin P. Green said in a statement.

He enlisted at just 17, during World War II, the two said.

"Many Americans will remember Rudy as a loveable, pop culture icon, but those of us in the community were among the few who really knew him and what he stood for beyond the TV screen," they said.

"Long before the SEAL Ethos was written, Rudy lived it," they said.

Survivor Executive Producer Jeff Probst said the reality show's family "has lost a legend."

He said Boesch, 91, played in the show when he was 72.

He's one of "the most iconic and adored players of all time," Probst said. "And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL. Rudy is a true American hero."

The show tweeted, "Our hearts go out to Rudy's family and friends. He will be greatly missed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds move in with breezy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BMV voting extension

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

Brazil leaf pickup

Image

Community gathers to support Kirby family

Image

National Adoption Month

Image

State Road 157 railroad cross repairs

Image

GSKP adopts highway

Image

Weekend racing event draws big crowd

Image

Grandstands project complete

Image

Officer and wife arrested for child neglect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted