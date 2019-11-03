Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina dies at 60

Article Image

Actor Brian Tarantina, most recently known for his role as Jackie in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" series, has died at the age of 60 years old.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Jason Hanna, CNN

Brian Tarantina, an actor who recently played the role of Jackie in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" series, has died in New York at age 60, his manager told CNN on Saturday.

Tarantina was found in his midtown Manhattan apartment after someone called 911 to say he was unconscious, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, the New York Police Department said.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the department said.

Tarantina had been "quite ill recently" and was recuperating at home, said his manager, Laurie Smith.

"I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person," Smith said. "I was really shocked and very sad. I'm still shocked."

Tarantina was with the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast in January when it picked up a Screen Actors Guild award for top performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

He appeared in this year's crime drama "The Kitchen" starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. His acting credits include roles in TV's "Gilmore Girls" and movies including "Summer of Sam" and "Uncle Buck."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Expect sunshine and windy conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cross Country State Finals

Image

Bloomfield Semi State

Image

Barr Reeve Semi State

Image

Big cats enjoy donated pumpkins

Image

All Souls Day celebration

Image

Teen volunteers visit with elderly

Image

Discards into Timecards

Image

Cookout supports homeless veterans

Image

Booze for Shoes

Image

5th Annual Taste of Clinton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted