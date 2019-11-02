Clear

Meet Hatty, an Illinois county's first comfort dog helping child sexual assault victims

Article Image

Hatty, a 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever, has been sworn in as Cook County's first emotional support dog.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Coming forward to report a sexual assault can be painful and emotionally exhausting. For children and people with developmental disabilities, retelling their stories can be especially confusing.

That's why the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago hired its first comfort dog, a black Labrador retriever named Hatty.

"We're excited to welcome Hatty to our team where she will provide comfort and peace to victims during one of the most difficult times in their lives," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Two-year-old Hatty was sworn in on Tuesday, standing on her hind legs and placing one black paw across a law book as an oath was read.

Hatty's job will be to assist children and developmentally disabled victims of sexual trauma, an official press release said. Hatty will be there for the victims while they testify in court, as well as during interviews with prosecutors and officials.

"Navigating the criminal justice system can be confusing and scary, especially for young people and other victims of sexual assault," Foxx said.

"Victims are the center of our work, and I know personally that retelling a painful story of abuse can cause trauma all over again."

Foxx, the first African-American woman to lead the Cook County State's Attorney's Office — the country's second-largest prosecutor's office — struggled with her own story of sexual abuse when she was a child, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

"I can tell you, for years that I carried that trauma with me," Foxx said.

"So, imagine coming to an institution where you don't know the people and it's not just a welcoming place," she said. "[I want] to bring that experience I've had to try to figure out how we can lessen that anxiety for others."

Hatty was trained by prison inmates in southwestern Illinois, according to WLS.

The Labrador retriever will work a 9-to-5 human schedule and handle 150 to 200 cases every year. Prosecutors estimate Hatty will appear in court with victims twice a month.

Two trained office employees will provide the dog's housing and care.

In 2016, Illinois passed legislation which permits prosecutors to petition the court to allow a service dog to accompany children or developmentally disabled sexual assault victims while they testify in court.

Hatty was brought to Cook County in partnership with Duo Dogs, a nonprofit organization that provides highly skilled service dogs. According to a press release, the state's attorney's office held a fundraiser to gather funds for food, equipment and comfort materials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Partly Sunny Skies for your Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

Terre Haute standoff enters 5th hour as police surround home at 22nd and Sycamore

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Students take part in mass casualty drill at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

Terre Haute standoff continues into Friday night, suspect reportedly made threats to shoot police

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1

Image

Terre Haute South students win first place in app competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted