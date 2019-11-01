Clear
BREAKING NEWS Terre Haute standoff continues into Friday night, suspect reportedly said he would shoot police Full Story

Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid

Article Image

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses supporters after announcing he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Eric Bradner, CNN

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, hours ahead of a marquee dinner in Iowa.

O'Rourke told supporters in an email that he will not run for office next year. That means he will also not become a Senate candidate in Texas, despite pleas from some Democrats for him to take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," O'Rourke said in a statement.

"My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country."

O'Rourke led an all-staff call Friday afternoon, informing aides of his decision to drop out -- a choice that came as a surprise to many of his staff in early-voting states.

O'Rourke's poor fundraising played a key role in his decision to exit the presidential race, aides familiar with his decision to drop out said.

His top advisers had concluded that his current fundraising pace meant he'd have to slash spending -- likely meaning major staff cuts -- in order to pay for the advertising he'd need to get the small boost he needed to qualify for the debate stage in November. O'Rourke raised just $4.5 million in 2019's third quarter and ended it with just $3 million cash on hand.

O'Rourke's recent fundraising emails have hinted at this possibility. One sent Wednesday said raising money was critical to "making sure we don't have to slash funds from our organizing teams or early state ads (these programs are critical to building our momentum on the ground)."

O'Rourke's campaign changed gears drastically in August, following the mass shooting that left 22 dead at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso.

O'Rourke paused his campaign for nearly two weeks, and then returned as a strident advocate for gun control measures -- including mandatory buy-backs of assault-style rifles. He made waves in a debate by saying, "hell yes," he would take away Americans' AK-47s and AR-15s.

His position led to criticism from Democrats in Washington, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. But it also injected energy -- and a central cause -- into O'Rourke's flagging campaign.

Still, that momentum wasn't enough to carry O'Rourke in a crowded Democratic field, with voters already narrowing their lists of candidates to consider.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1

Image

Terre Haute South students win first place in app competition

Image

November weather outlook

Image

A closer look at the new home of Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Image

Cold Weather and the Common Cold

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Drive to Save Lives

Image

College Goal Sunday set to happen this weekend

Image

Tired of politics? Here's how your kid (or teen) can vote on something much more fun

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County strong

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted