Four people were killed and at least another four injured in a shooting at a house party Thursday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, Police Chief David Cook of Orinda, California, tells CNN.
Police were "being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened" on Halloween night, they told CNN affiliate KPIX.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. "Investigation is active," the agency tweeted just before midnight (2 a.m. ET).
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Related Content
- 4 people killed in Halloween party shooting in California
- Bayern Munich accused of racism over Halloween party photo
- Halloween weather forecast
- Halloween Fast Facts
- 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez killed in California police shooting
- Gunmen kill at least 14 people at party in northeastern Brazil
- One person was killed and 7 other people were shot at a graduation party
- Gunman shot and killed after shooting at several people
- PD: Three people killed, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
- Guns alone don't kill people, patriarchy kills people
Scroll for more content...