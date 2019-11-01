Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

There are at least 14 fires currently burning in California

Article Image

Firefighters in California have been batting numerous blazes non-stop, trying to save millions of people and homes from the flames. The Kincade Fire has incinerated parts of the wine country in Sonoma County since last week, and multiple wildfires continue spreading farther south near Los Angeles.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 6:00 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Firefighters in California have been batting numerous blazes non-stop, trying to save millions of people and homes from the flames.

The biggest fire, the Kincade Fire, has incinerated parts of the wine country in Sonoma County since last week. Farther south, multiple wildfires continue spreading near Los Angeles and new ones have ignited.

Here are all the wildfires currently threatening the state, from the most active to those nearing full containment:

Maria Fire

It was first reported on October 31 in Ventura County

Size: 5,000 acres

Containment: 0%

46 Fire

It started October 31 in Riverside County

Size: 300 acres

Containment: 50%

Hillside Fire

It started October 31 in San Bernardino County

Size: 200 acres

Containment: 50%

Getty Fire

It started October 28 in Los Angeles

Size: 745 acres

Containment: 52%

Cause: An eucalyptus tree limb fell into power lines.

Easy Fire

It started October 30 in Ventura County

Size: 1,806 acres

Containment: 60%

Kincade Fire

It started October 23 in Sonoma County

Size: 77,758 acres

Containment: 65%

Cause: It's still under investigation but PG&E's equipment may have been involved in the start of blaze, the utility said in reports filed with the California Public Utility Commission.

Palisades Fire

It started October 21 in Los Angeles

Size: 42 acres

Containment: 75%

Taboose Fire

It was first reported on October 7 in the Inyo National Forest

Size: 10,296 acres

Containment: 75%

Old Water Fire

It started October 24 in San Bernardino County

Size:145 acres

Containment: 85%

Copper Fire

It started October 30 in San Diego County

Size: 50 acres

Containment: 90%

Hill Fire

It started October 30 in Riverside County

Size: 628 acres

Containment: 90%

Caples Fire

It started October 10 in the El Dorado National Forest

Size: 3,435 acres

Containment: 90%

Burris Fire

It was first spotted on October 27 in Mendocino County

Size: 703 acres

Containment: 93%

Saddle Ridge Fire

It was first reported on October 10 in Los Angeles County

Size: 8,799 acres

Containment: 97%

About 100,000 people were evacuated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

Image

Terre Haute woman charged for driving under the influence with two kids in the car

Image

'This is something Terre Haute will feel...' One major event leaving the city has some concerned for

Image

Sarah Westfall

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week