Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Houston's 'Mattress Mack' lost $13 million in bets on the Astros World Series loss but says he'd do it again

Article Image

NASA astronauts played baseball on the International Space Station as part of a televised appearance during the World Series.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Houston furniture mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale had a lot riding on Game 7 of the World Series, whether his beloved Astros won or lost.

They did end up losing 6-2 to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday and McIngvale says he lost about $13 million that he bet on the Astros to win it all.

Despite the huge amount involved, McIngvale told CNN that he's not a big gambler -- the mega bets were more of an insurance policy.

He had promised to give customers who spent more than $3,000 on certain mattress purchases a full refund if the Astros won the World Series.

McIngvale said that if the Astros had won, his winnings would have covered the cost of his customers' free mattresses.

"I didn't break even. My heart is broken, because I'm an Astros [fan]. I don't bet with my wallet, I bet with my heart and the city's heart is broken," he said.

The promotion was a huge success and McIngvale said thousands of customers would have gotten free mattresses if the Astros won.

McIngvale is famous in the Houston area for his television commercials and his generosity. He turned his stores into shelters for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and by flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda in September.

He bet $5 million at the beginning of the playoffs and placed more large bets at casinos around the country as the Astros made their run.

McIngvale made a total of $6.2 million in bets at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in Mississippi -- including $700,000 before Wednesday's game.

"He's an unbelievable philanthropic person, he's just a decent human being," Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas told CNN. She said she didn't know McIngvale before he came to make the bets, but she was almost rooting for him.

"When you're in the gambling business, you're thinking with your head, but in this case our heart came into play because he's such a wonderful human being and a humanitarian," Pappas said.

McIngvale said he loves the Astros and is proud of how the team has brought Houston together.

"It was a great season for the Astros and somebody asked me if I would do it again tomorrow and the answer is: in a New York minute," he said.

This isn't the first time he's run this promotion. CNN affiliate KTRK reports that he refunded $10 million to customers in 2017 when his team won it all.

McIngvale said the attention he's gotten from the bets has been great advertising for his stores.

"I'm just a huckster, I'm a promoter, I wake up every day with a new idea," he said. "God knows what I'm going to do next, but it's going to be fun for the customers, that's the whole idea."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain and snow, windy and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders hold listening session

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Racers Christmas for Kids Auction Nov. 9th 10am-3pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Blue pumpkins making an appearance this Halloween: How the new trend is helping children with autism

Image

Thursday: Rain with Snow, cold and windy. High: 42

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring

Image

One step closer to learning Terre Haute Firefighter's fate with the department

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week